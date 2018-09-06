Stokes Stomp festival this weekend

The annual Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan will take place this weekend at Moratock Park in Danbury.

Held on the banks of the Dan River, the 44th Stokes Stomp will showcase traditional and Americana music groups, visual arts and craft demonstrations, river activities, dance troupes, children’s activities, rock climbing wall, visual and performing arts, food trucks and vendors.

A lineup of music and dance artists will be featured on the main stage area and include The Allen Boys, Laurelyn Dossett, Ric Robertson Band, Hot Trail Mix, Molly McGinn and Wurlitzer Prize, Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, None of the Above, Hunter Simpkins, the North, South, and West Stokes Marching Bands, Miss Joyce’s Dance, Yeehaw Ramblers, Dancing Daughters, The Amazing Varietones, CC Dance Company, and the Old Dominion Cloggers.

Kids’ activities will also be in abundance at the 44th Stokes Stomp including supervised kayak and tube floats on the Dan River by the Dan River Company and the Triad Paddlers Association, a free-standing 24-foot climbing wall and the Young Artist Tent.

The Next Generation Stage with a performance lineup that includes One Fret Over, Miss Joyce’s Dance, Hunter Simpkins, The Amazing Varietones, Old Dominion Cloggers, Hot Trail Mix, CC Dance, Django Burgess, and an open mic on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The North Carolina WoodWorker Outreach Program will also be offering free woodworking activities in the Children’s Area over the weekend.

Saturday will feature a free hands-on arts demonstration using image transfer processes to create mixed media pieces from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. hosted by The Lilies Project.

The Dan River Duck Race will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. with the winner receiving the coveted Rubber Ducky Trophy and a $50 gift card to the Arts Place Market.

The 44th Stokes Stomp festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8 with the Town of Danbury’s annual Stokes Stomp Parade with this year’s theme, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Together Making a Difference.”

YVEDDI will provide a shuttle service from the Stokes County Government Center parking lot to the Stokes Stomp on Saturday from 11a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. All riders are encouraged to make a stop at The Arts Place of Stokes along the way and register to win one of two $25 gift cards to be given away during the festival.

For more information on the 44th Stokes Stomp Festival on the Dan, including the complete entertainment lineup, visit stokesarts.org.

A varied lineup of music and dance artists will be featured on the main stage at the annual Stokes Stomp. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Stokes-Stomp-Use-2.jpg A varied lineup of music and dance artists will be featured on the main stage at the annual Stokes Stomp.