Automotive classes offered this month

Surry Community College is offering several classes this month for those interested in the automotive industry.

An Auto Safety Inspection – Initial Certification and Renewal class will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room V-113 of Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

This eight-hour course prepares auto technicians and service personnel as safety inspectors for motor vehicles. The course covers regulations and test inspection procedures and is taught to ensure that the student understands the rules and regulations, can inspect a vehicle properly, and successfully pass qualification exams for certification as a safety inspector at a licensed inspection station. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3637.

A Small Engine Repair course will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 10 through Dec. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Automotive Shop in V-Building at Surry Community College in Dobson.

An emphasis will be placed on the proper use of tools and testing equipment. Upon completion, students will be able to explain operating principles of engines, name major parts of engines, work safely in the shop, and troubleshoot, service and repair various configurations of small engines. Advance registration and payment of $183 are required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3637.

A Motor Vehicle Dealer- Renewal class will be held on Monday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room YA 217 of the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3580.

An Auto NC OBD II Emissions Inspection Certification and Renewal class will be offered on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room V-113 of Surry Community College in Dobson. In this class, students learn the skills necessary to receive their On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Emissions inspection license; this certification is required for any automotive industry professional who wants to be able to conduct inspections on the majority of vehicles on the road today. Advance registration and payment of $71 are required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3637.