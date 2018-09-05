No injuries in school bus wreck

A driver with a revoked license struck a Surry County school bus at a bus stop on Wednesday afternoon with 33 students aboard, but none were injured.

Coy Eugene Goins Jr., of Mount Airy, allegedly struck the bus from the rear with his car, according to Trooper Jason Vindich, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

“The school bus was stopped, and a kid was about to step off the bus when it was struck from behind,” said Vindich.

Goins was charged with failure to reduce speed and driving with a revoked license due to a DUI. There was no impairment at the time of the accident, according to Vindich.

John Shelton, Surry emergency services director, said the call came in at 3:21 p.m., for the accident on Hwy. 103 (E. Pine St.), just east of Lover’s Lane.

“All of the students were checked, and none were injured,” said Shelton. Neither driver was injured either.

Shelton said the bus sustained minor damage to its rear bumper, but the car was a total loss.

The 33 students on the bus were on their way home from Meadowview Magnet Middle School, North Surry High School and Surry Early College, according to Dr. Tracey Lewis, director of Communications/Teacher Recruitment and Retention for Surry County Schools.

The school system’s Director of Transportation Rodney Hardy was on site when emergency services checked out each of the bus’s passengers, according to Lewis.

“It was very fortunate there were no injuries,” said Lewis. “We’re thankful for that.”

“We need to watch out for our buses,” said Vindich. “Especially in the morning hours and right after school. They’re on the roads. Have some patience and watch out for that big yellow bus.”

