Ruritans host Shoals lunch

The Shoals Ruritan Club ladies recently served their annual beginning of school lunch to the Shoals Elementary School staff before the school’s open house.
”We are very fortunate to have the support of the community here at Shoals,” the school said in relating the story of the lunch. “Thank you to the Shoals Ruritan for another awesome lunch.”
Shoals Elementary School teacher Cara Myers, teaching assistants Suzanne Watson, Jayna Lowe, and Amelia Fulton, along with teachers Cristi Aringtonand Carmen Chamberlain, share a few moments during the annual lunch provided by the Shoals Ruritan Club.
Volunteers Vickie Bowen, Sylvia McGalliard, Sheryl Gay Butcher, Frances Marion, Wallye Jones, and Brenda Brown helped prepare and serve the annual Shoals Ruritan Club lunch provided to the staff at Shoals Elementary School.