Five Brothers to perform in Critz

Five Brothers, a modern jazz quintet, will be presenting an afternoon of jazz on the lawn of the historic Rock Spring Plantation at Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia on Sunday.

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. and if the weather is not cooperative, the concert will be moved inside the Community Enrichment Center.

Tickets are $8 for ages 16 and older. Ages 15 and younger are admitted free. Tickets will be sold at the door and advance tickets may be purchased by calling or visiting Reynolds Homestead.

Five Brothers’ members are David Oakes on guitar, Ted Alt on saxophone, Tom Klingelhofer on bass, Nelson Edwards on drums, and Kevin Lewis on trumpet.

Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic as they enjoy the entertainment from these local musicians.

The concert is part of The American Music Series, sponsored by Valley Star Credit Union, Friends of Reynolds Homestead and Patrick County Tourism. For more information contact The Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Dr., Critz, VA, 24082, or call 276-694-7181.