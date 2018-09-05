East Surry student tapped by FBLA

Abby Key, a senior at East Surry High School, was elected as the Northwest Region Future Business Leaders of America vice president after a successful campaign at the annual State Leadership Conference in early 2018. She is one of eight regional vice presidents in the state.

The Northwest Region website features Abby with a personal video appeal to members and outlines the goals for the northwest region this year. Abby has been active in FBLA for three years and has competed at the regional level, state level and in the national competition for public speaking.

One of Abby’s major goals for the region is to increase recruitment of new members. Abby quotes John Hume on the Northwest Region website and says “I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people.”

As a result of Abby’s office in FBLA, East Surry High School will host the Northwest Regional Competitive Events on Dec. 1 for 14 counties in North Carolina. Serena Church is the East Surry High FBLA advisor/business teacher.