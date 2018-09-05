Classic cars in abundance Saturday

While crowds were down for Saturday’s Hot Nights and Hot Cars September Cruise-in in Pilot Mountain, those in attendance were able to enjoy a good number of classic cars and some lively beach music.

Organizers noted the oppressive late summer heat as well as the absence of those traveling for the three-day holiday weekend as primary suspects for the drop in attendance.

Plenty of classic vehicles still made their way through the downtown area and cruise-in regulars were quick to find seats along Main Street to watch and enjoy conversation.

Beach music lovers were treated to the sounds of the 2016 Carolina Beach Music Awards Group of the Year, The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band.

The cruise-in series will draw to a close next month with the final event to be held Oct. 6. The featured band for the evening will be The North Tower Band.

According to Jerry Venable, a primary organizer of Summer Cruise-in Series events, an October “Race Car Friday Night” show will not be held this year.

The closed street event has been a regular feature in recent years but has been canceled this season due to a decline in participation.

