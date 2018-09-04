East Surry to hold military appreciation night

East Surry High School will be hosting a Military Appreciation and JROTC Recognition Night on Sept, 14 in conjunction with that evening’s scheduled home football game.

According to East Surry JROTC Instructor First Sgt. Ronald Montgomery, the evening will be built around honoring those who have served and are currently in military service to their country.

The evening will begin with a pregame reception to be held in the press box, beginning at 6:30. Veterans will receive free admission to the football game along with free hot dogs and drinks that will be served in the press box.

Veterans attending the game also will be recognized at halftime, as will members of the East Surry Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp (JROTC) program.

The opponent for the evening will be non-conference rivals the West Stokes Wildcats. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

According to Montgomery, the evening is held as a way of recognizing area veterans as well as those in active duty.

“We wanted to do this as a way of honoring their service and sacrifice,” he said.

Montgomery said that all local veterans are invited and encouraged to come out and take part in the evening.