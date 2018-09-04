Wreck claims life of Fancy Gap man

A Fancy Gap, Virginia man was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash Monday in Hillsville, Va.

Ryan Rakes, 33, of Fancy Gap, died from injuries he sustained in the wreck, when his Dodge Dakota struck two guardrails and overturned, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred Sept. 3 at 1:50 a.m. on the Route 58 Bypass on the ramp to Route 52 in Hillsville. According to Trooper J.L. Criner, who is investigating the wreck, the 2000 Dodge Dakota Rakes was driving was traveling east on the Route 58 Bypass.

“As the vehicle took the exit to Route 52, the Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road and struck head-on the guardrail,” Criner wrote in his police report. “The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to overturn, continue off the right side of the road and strike that guardrail. The driver of the vehicle, Ryan Rakes, 33, of Fancy Gap, died at the scene.”

Criner said Rakes was wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were released.