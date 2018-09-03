Police reports

• Damage was caused last week during a break-in of a commercial establishment in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. The incident was discovered Tuesday at an unspecified business located at 425 N. Main St., where the forceful entry resulted in $1,100 in damages to three windows and door frames. Nothing was listed as missing from the crime in which Wanda Whitley is listed as the victim.

• Also last Tuesday, police learned of a break-in at Mount Airy Family Practice on Marshall Street, where a concrete block was thrown through the front glass door. No property was taken, based on police records, but the damage was put at $300.

• Nathan Alexander Mills, 21, of 114 Taylor Road, Pilot Mountain, was served Wednesday with a criminal summons on a charge of injury to personal property, which had been filed on Aug. 20 with Dylan Ray Hiatt of Old Main Street as the complainant. Mills is free on a written promise to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 20.

• Charles Edward Danley, 41, of 1438 Park Drive, was arrested at an Austin Drive location on Aug. 27 on charges of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and second-degree trespassing. Danley was encountered by police during a trespassing call there and taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond, with Oct. 15 his District Court date.

• Two women were charged with second-degree trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 27 after a trespassing investigation at Walmart, Donna Michelle Clark, 35, of 375 Dover Church Road, and Jennifer Nichole Hiett, 34, of 201 Boaz Lane. A second-degree trespassing violation typically is filed when someone goes to a location from which he or she has been banned. Clark and Hiett are slated for a Nov. 29 appearance in District Court.

• An undisclosed sum of money was stolen during a break-in at Los Amigos Carniceria, a business on West Pine Street, which was discovered on Aug. 27. It involved someone removing an air unit from the side of the building and entering the hole to enable the theft.