Two students win national recognition

Two Migrant Education Program students from North Surry High School, both juniors, recently won honorable mention recognition in the art category for ages 14-18 in the Children in the Fields Campaign art contest.

Soledad Espinoza Gonzalez and Maria Espinoza Gonzalez each won the designation for their work entered in the national competition held by the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs.

Along with the national honorable mention, Maria and Soledad’s artwork is featured on the cover of the Surry County Schools’ Migrant Education Program 2018-2019 calendar.

Gerardo Linares, a member of the Surry County Schools’ Migrant Education Recruiter/Support Staff, helped the two in completing the competition application and sending the work to Washington, D.C.

“The theme of the contest was Flourishing in the Fields,” said Director of Federal Programs LuAnne Llewellyn. “I am so proud of the way in which Soledad and Maria have flourished at North Surry. Both girls are motivated to obtain their high school diplomas and continue their education.

“Maria and Soledad will achieve wherever they choose to go and this is just one example of how students thrive in a variety of ways in Surry County Schools.”

“The Children in the Fields Campaign works on behalf of farmworker children in the areas of education/prevention, awareness and advocacy, and expression,” the Surry County School System said in announcing their recognition. “The annual essay and art contest supports the student expression component.”

Each year the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs sponsors the Children in the Fields Campaign to “collect hundreds of essays and works of art from students across the country, giving farmworker children the opportunity to showcase their heartwarming and compelling stories on the national stage and to empower them through …contests as they find the power in their voice,” the schools said.

Soledad Gonzalez Maria Gonzalez