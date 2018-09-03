Booksmarts

The following books were received this week, and are available for checkout:

London Rules by Mick Herron, fiction

Island of the Mad by Laurie King, fiction

I See Life Through Rose-Colored Glasses by Lisa Scottoline, large print fiction

Pale as Death by Heather Graham, large print fiction

The Younger Next Year Back Book by Chris Crowley, non-fiction

Parent Alert! How to Keep Your Kids Safe Online by Will Geddes, non-fiction

***

Hola! The library is starting a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone who registers with us for a card this month will be entered in a chance for their name to be drawn to receive a gift card. Stop by for other fun events this month, like voting for your favorite Superhero; play an Eye Spy Heroes game at our front desk. Kids can enter their names into a drawing for a Book Bag, filled with school supplies, every time they check out books. The drawing will be held on Sept. 6.

***

The library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

***

Join us on Friday, Sept. 21, at noon, for a National Day of Peace observance.

***

Join in the Mayberry Days fun, on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., for a discussion of Mountain folklore, like the Darling family believed in the Andy Griffith Show episode called “Divorce, Mountain Style.”

***

The library will be closed on Friday, Sept. 28, for a staff development day.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to the library on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., to play the game Zombie Patrol! The goal is to be the last human standing.

***

Teens Read Week has a theme of It’s Written in the Stars, and we celebrate this week with several events. Join us on Oct. 11 at 4 p.m., to paint a night sky canvas that we can fill with the lights of our birth month constellation. On Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., our multipurpose room becomes a space capsule that is running out of oxygen, as we play games in an Escape Room scenario, called Lost in Space: Escape Hatch! If the sky is clear that night, after the Escape Room, we venture outside, at 8 p.m., to study the stars, using telescopes for Stargazing!

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.