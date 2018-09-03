Workshop to focus on wine grapes

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be holding a workshop focusing on grapes next weekend here at the campus.

The event will cover berry sampling and evaluating grape maturity for high-quality wine production on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 113 of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology.

Viticulture instructor Sarah Bowman will teach students how to collect a representative berry sample and develop berry sensory analysis skills. Folks are encouraged to join Bowman in the classroom and the Surry Cellars Vineyard to discover how to utilize techniques for harvest timing for different wine styles.

Advance registration and payment of $20 are required. The workshop may be available free through Surry Skill-UP; call to apply. For more information, call 336-386-3618.

Surry’s Viticulture and Enology program offers a degree, diploma and certificate options with tracks in viticulture, enology, and wine marketing. Surry offers additional viticulture and enology workshops during the year through the Corporate and Continuing Education department. To learn more about SCC’s program, visit www.surry.edu/wine.

Plans are in the works for the Seventh-Annual Southeastern Grape & Wine Symposium that will be held at the college on Nov. 7. Follow the program on Facebook @ncviticulturecenter or Instagram @surrycellars.