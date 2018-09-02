Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Austin Christopher Kilen, 29, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense, larceny, resisting an officer, possessing a Schedule II drug and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Wayne Beverly, 36, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for maintaining a drug dwelling.

• Michael Dean Martin, 35, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Santana Maria Orozco, 28, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, county probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Samuel Kevin Wall, 39, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny and assault/battery.

• Jose Henry Avila, 34, white male, wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

• James Dean Sawyers, 36, white male, wanted for obtaining property by false pretense and larceny of motor vehicle.

• Curtis Gray Porter, 55, black male, wanted for failing to notify and inform the sheriff of a change in address as a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

