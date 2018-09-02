Mount Airy Police Reports

• A welder valued at $2,500 was discovered stolen in Mount Airy Thursday, according to city police department reports. The Miller welder, owned by David Paul Simmons, was taken after an unknown party climbed over a fence at a location in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

• Also Thursday, police were told that a small wooden building (5-foot by 6-foot) had been stolen in recent days from a business location on Bluemont Road listed as formerly occupied by Bargain Barn, where the structure was loaded onto a trailer and hauled away. Mary Sechrist Marshall of Alabama Lane is the owner of the gray A-frame building valued at $600.

• Jimmy Lee Reynolds Jr., 31, of 158 Plum Tree Trail, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property during a Sunday traffic stop on Rockford Street triggered by the alleged displaying of a fictitious tag. The injury to property charge had been filed on Aug. 21 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Brandy Lynn Delgado of Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, as the complainant. Reynolds is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 13.

• Geoffrey Mark Gordon, 56, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two felonies, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, on the night of Aug. 24 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at Advance Auto Parts on Rockford Street. Gordon was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Sept. 18.

• Margaret Theresa Perez, 32, of 290 Welch Road, was arrested on Aug. 24 after an incident at Walmart, where she allegedly stole merchandise valued at $735. Perez was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property and also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Aug. 18.

She was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an Oct. 17 court appearance. All the items taken from Walmart were recovered.