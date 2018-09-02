Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Carolina Roofing Co. reported larceny by an employee on Aug. 24. Reginald Bowman said between Aug. 2-3 an employee stole from the business a Kobalt radial arm saw ($300), a Porter-Cable table saw ($350), six Kobalt roofing hammers ($150), two Dewalt screw guns ($200), a Kobalt tool box ($100) and a Dewalt tool bag ($40).

• Brandon and Constance Danley, of White Plains, reported vehicle damage Aug. 24 while it was on the road near the intersection of Wood Cove Drive and Old U.S. 601 (close to the Mormon church). They said the windshield of their 2017 Toyota Camry was damaged ($500). The report did not state how the damage occurred.

• Donna Adkins, of Crutchfield Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Aug. 25. She said someone broke into an enclosed trailer between Aug. 23-25. The LP gas line to a kettle corn cooker was damaged, and a funnel cake heater was stolen ($200).

• Thomas Crowson, of West Main Street, Pilot Mountain, reported an attempted break-in on Aug. 26. He said between 4 p.m. the day before and 9:45 a.m. that morning that someone had damaged his Keystone 36×80 door on an outbuilding, doing $200 in damages. Nothing was listed as stolen.

• Jose Pena, of Quaker Road, Mount Airy, reported a stolen car on Aug. 26. He said between 11 p.m. the night before and 11 a.m. that day someone stole his 2017 Chevy Camaro ($27,000).

• The same day, Camey Hernandez, of Orchard View Drive, Mount Airy, also reported a stolen vehicle. She said sometime between 11 p.m. the night before and 5:40 p.m. that day someone stole her 2002 Chevy Avalanche truck ($2,500).

• Austin Horton and Andrea Thomas, of Rick Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in Aug. 26. They said between Aug. 23-26 someone pried open a door and stole a Vizio 32-inch TV ($100), Sony DVD player ($20) and 15 assorted DVDs ($75).

• Imogene Speas, of Rockford Road, Dobson, reported vandalism on Aug. 27. She said sometime overnight a person cut the fuel line of her Craftsman riding mower ($100).

• Mary Bates, of Friendship Church Road, Elkin, reported fraud on Aug. 27. The 79-year-old said on Aug. 20 a person scammed her out of personal identification items.

• James Pierce, of Franklin, reported a break-in of a camper at Mayberry Campgrounds on Aug. 27. Pierce said sometime since June 1 someone damaged windows on a camper on Byron Bunker Lane. No items were listed as stolen.

• David Stanley, of Dobbins Mill Road, Elkin, reported a stolen ATV on Aug. 27. He said between 3 p.m. the day before and 3:30 p.m. that day someone came on the property and stole his 1999 Polaris Sportsman ATV ($1,500).

• Gary and Elizabeth Bunnett, of River Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Aug. 27. They said between 5-8 p.m. that day that someone stole his .30-caliber carbine rifle ($600), a bottle of 96 oxycodone pills ($1,500), and 69 pills of clonazepam ($130).

