Pilot Mountain Middle starts the year

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Pilot Mountain Middle School recently held its Convocation Day and then opened its doors for the first week of school. Here are a few photos the school shared.

Sixth-grade staff members posing for a picture are, from left, Jennifer Woodie, Janna Blakeney, Andrea Hudson, Keith Snow, Rhonda Taylor, Jessica York and Kristin Tilley.

Seventh-grade staff members posing for a picture are, from left, Taylor Pullen, Robin Huels, Linda Myers, Tina VanHoy, Nicole Smith and Taylor Bobbitt.

Eighth-grade staff members posing for a picture are, from left, Laura Whitt, Jackie Shutsky, Amber Hackler, Wendell Jennings, Sandra Burton, Deena Rhodes and Charlene Isom.

Office and administrative workers from Pilot Mountain Middle School posing for a photo are, from left, Katie Key, Ingle Sloop, Kelly Elliott, Jonathan Frasher, Amy Harris, Marilyn Thomas, Rene Mosley and Jessica LeGue.

A few laid-back eighth-graders take a moment to smile for the camera. They are, Sadie Knox, Sara Scott, Mattie Legg and Samarian Kipple.