Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

The 2018-2019 Surry Arts Council Dance Program begins, with the recital set for Sunday, May 19. Classes for ages 2 and older include Beginning Dance, Ballet, Jazz/Hip Hop, Lyrical, Tap, and Adult Styles.

***

Beginning Acting, ages 6 and older, begins, with additional classes Sept. 11, 18, and 25, 4 – 5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse.

***

Kids Art, ages 4-8 begins, with additional classes Sept. 11, 18, and 25, 4 – 5 p.m., in the photo gallery.

***

Watercolor Painting, ages 12 and older, begins, with additional classes Sept. 11, 18, and 25, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.in the photo gallery.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Line Dance begins and will be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26; Andy Griffith Museum, 10-11 a.m.; free for Surry Arts Council members (annual membership is $10). Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by council artistic directors.

Advanced Kids Art, ages 9-12, begins and will be held on each Wednesday in September, 4- 5 p.m. in the photo gallery

Youth One Acts, ages 10 and older, begins and will be held each Wednesday in September in the Andy Griffith Playhouse from 4 to 5 p.m.

Acrylic Painting, ages 12 and older, begins and will be held each Wednesday in September, photo gallery, 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Acrylic Painting, ages 12 and older, begins and will be held each Thursday in September, photo gallery, 10-11: 30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

Fall Hedgehog Craft held in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, 3:30-4:30 p.m., $5. Celebrate the beginning of fall by creating a cute hedgehog critter craft and enjoying a sweet treat!

Carolina Soul Band concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m., $15 or annual pass.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Redhead Express concert in the Historic Earle Theatre, 3:30 p.m., $25 Preferred which includes a meet and greet session with the singers; $15 Orchestra; $12 Balcony. This four-sister act left Alaska in 2007 to study the roots of music in America. They’ve performed thousands of shows in the past decade.

***

Envision in concert in the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 p.m., $15 or annual pass

Movies this week:

Broken Memories will be showing in the Historic Earle Theatre at 7 p.m., $7, in honor of the Alzheimer’s Walk scheduled for earlier in the day. This sometimes funny and sometimes heart-wrenching movie tells of a son (Ivan Sergei) struggling with his father’s (Rance Howard) Alzheimer’s and a beautiful and mysterious caretaker (Kelly Greyson) who helps to heal family wounds before the past catches up with her.

***

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) Historic Earle Theatre, $7 admission, Sunday, Sept. 2 and Monday Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hunting Van Helsing family.

***

Alpha (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7, Friday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. In the prehistoric past, a young man struggles to return home after being separated from his tribe. He finds a similarly lost wolf companion, and starts a friendship that would change humanity.

On-going programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.