Photo exhibit at Danbury library

DANBURY — The 2018 Transformation Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit is on display at the Danbury Public Library in Stokes County, where it will remain through the end of September.

The photos on display are ones that were entered in the library system’s annual photography competition. The contest is sponsored by all member libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Surry, Alleghany, Stokes and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

For more information, please contact the Danbury Public Library at 336-593-2419.