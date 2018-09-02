‘Wiener’ take all, first hot dog contest

Move over, Coney Island. Mayberry is launching its own Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Angela Shur, AKA Miss Angel, placed the first-ever Mayberry hot dog trophy on a shelf in Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies on Saturday, where potential wiener-devouring contestants can get a look at it while signing up for the competition.

The event is a benefit for The Mount Airy Downtown Business Association (DBA) which will receive 100 percent of the proceeds, according to Shur.

“The DBA has done so much for our community,” said Shur. “They give us parades at Christmas and Veteran’s Day, and all the car shows. We’d like to give back something to them. I don’t know if we’re going to raise $50 or $500 or $5,000 but we are 100-percent ready to go.”

Contestants age 13 and up will have two and a half minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they can eat. The entry fee is $15 and the winner will receive the custom-made hot dog trophy Shur had made for the event and a cash prize of $50.

Children 12 and under will compete in a separate category and will have get four minutes to consume as many hot dogs as they that can eat. The winner of that competition will receive a hot dog hat and a $10 cash prize. Cost to enter is $5.

Shur said entrants must eat the whole hot dog, bun and all, and all entry fees go directly to the Downtown Business Association. Contestants can sign up at Miss Angels Heavenly Pies or via Facebook.

All contestants will receive a gift certificate to Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies and children will get certificates for ice cream at Hillbilly Creamery.

“My hot dog supplier, Sysco Corporation, has donated all of the hot dogs, and Pepsi has donated water,” said Shur. “I’m donating everything else. Mayberry Bark and Meow is providing their parking lot for the event and Blanton Youell’s B Dazzle Productions has donated his services.”

“After the contest, we’re going to sell the remaining hot dogs for $3 each to make some more money for the DBA,” added Shur, “so even if you don’t enter the contest, come hungry.

Registration starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Mayberry Bark and Meow at the corner of Main and Oak streets adjacent to Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park gazebo and the new Whittling Wall.

The contest begins at 3 p.m. Hot dogs go on sale to non-contestants after the contest is over until 4 p.m. or until all the hot dogs are gone.

Mount Airy’s first hot dog-eating contest is sponsored by Miss Angels Heavenly Pies, Miss Angels Farms, Heavenly Dogs, Hillbilly Bake Shop and Creamery, Mayberry Bark and Meow, and B-Dazzle Productions.

Angela Shur, AKA Miss Angel, places the hot dog trophy in her shop where it will wait for its new owner to win it.

By Bill Colvard [email protected]

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

