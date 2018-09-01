Posted on by

Shoals Elementary holds open house


Students Harper Ballard, Noelle Snow and MaKayla Hutchens pose for a photo during the Shoals Elementary School open house held recently.


Submitted photo

Teacher Summer Kreeger gives student Madeleine Bullington a hug while posing for a photo.


Submitted photo

Student Noah Norris, teacher Carmen Chamberlain and student Alexander Orozco smile for the camera.


Submitted photo

Shoals Elementary School recently held an open house for students and their families as the school was kicking off the new academic year.

Principal Kristin Blake and assistant principal Catherine Dollyhite, along with staff and faculty, were on hand to meet with the students and their parents and to get everyone ready for a new school year.

