White Plains marks first day


Surry County and Mount Airy schools opened for the 2018-2019 year recently. The folks at White Plains Elementary School shared a couple of first-day pictures featuring faculty, students and parents. Here, Principal Nicole Hazelwood opens the car door for student Brodee Billings.


Second grader Carleigh Jo Mills and her mom, Ashley Mills, walk hand in hand toward the school at White Plains Elementary.


