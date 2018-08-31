Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Wayne Farms reported a break-in at a business location on N.C. 268 in Elkin on Aug. 17. Employee John Anderson said the area was last known secure on July 27. Someone reportedly broke in and stole 750 pounds of scrap copper wire, worth an estimated $1,837.50.

• Larry Danley, of Smith Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in at his residence on Aug. 17. He said sometime between 7 p.m. the night before and 3 p.m. that day someone entered a building and stole his Bobcat Procat commercial mower worth $9,000.

• Michelle Mitchell, of Elkin, and Timmy Miller, of Winston-Salem, reported a dead cow on Aug. 17. They said a black and white cow was found killed around 7:13 p.m. on Jyro Farm Lane, off Caves Mill Road in Dobson. The Holstein cow was valued at $10,000.

• Charles Adams, of Open Meadow Drive, Dobson, reported a break-in of his vehicle on Aug. 18. He said the vehicle (which was not identified) was parked at the residence from 9 p.m. the night before to 11 a.m. that day when someone broke in and stole three items: a Glock G19 9mm handgun ($1,500), Oakley Carbon sunglasses ($100) and a WD Passport Wireless portable hard drive ($100).

• Tina Hawks, of Simpson Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Aug. 19. She said around 5:40 p.m. she discovered that someone had entered the residence and stolen an LG 49-inch widescreen TV ($600) and its Onn TV wall mount system ($150).

• Alfredo Valencia, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in Aug. 19 at a residence on Casstevens Road also in Mount Airy. He said the location was last known secure on Aug. 4. The front door was damaged (estimated at $500) to gain entry, and a Honda 8,000-watt gas generator ($850) was reported stolen.

• Kayla Ward, of Fancy Gap Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Aug. 24. She said she and another person were having an argument around midnight which turned into a physical altercation. She reported criminal trespass, injury to personal property, and breaking and entering by the other person. She said three windows ($50 each) were damaged as well as a storm door ($50) and wooden door ($75). The case says it was closed by arrest.

• Clyde Prater, of Lawrelyn Drive, Mount Airy, reported the crime of obtaining property by false pretense on Aug. 24. Prater said he bought a vehicle, zero-turn mower and a utility trailer earlier this month from someone without knowing that they had been reported stolen. Listed were a Ford Focus ($2,000), Scag Liberty Z mower ($1,500) and metal frame trailer ($250).

• Wanda Flippen, of Linville Road, Mount Airy, reported a theft on Aug. 24. She said between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. someone stole a 2013 Kawasaki KX65 dirt bike ($800) from the residence.

• Donna Brown, of Mount Airy, reported attempted larceny and property damage to her vehicle while it was parked at a residence on December Lane Aug. 23-24. She said someone tried to pry open the gas cap to steal gas and broke off the door flap over the gas cap.

