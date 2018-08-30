Mount Airy Police Reports

• Her alleged providing of a false name led to a Mount Airy woman being jailed Tuesday night under a $10,000 secured bond, according to city police department reports. Dora Jane Wilson, 54, of 1059 N. Main St., was encountered at that location by officers during a civil disturbance investigation.

During the incident, Wilson identified herself as Deedra Galyean, police said. Based on arrest records that list the name of the nearest relative for someone charged with a crime, Galyean is Wilson’s sister. The investigation revealed the real identity of Wilson, who was the subject of a show-cause order issued on April 27, a document that generally requires someone to justify, explain or prove something to the court. She was charged Tuesday with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and was scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Thursday.

• The use of a counterfeit card to purchase cigarettes valued at $194 at a local business was discovered Tuesday. The crime occurred on an uncertain date during August at 601 Vapor and Tobacco Inc. on Rockford Street, perpetrated by an unknown suspect.

• Counterfeit money turned up Monday at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway. No other details were listed, including denomination information for the bogus currency involved.

• Davey Lee Reynolds, 55, of 3337 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and no operator’s license as the result of an Aug. 24 traffic stop in the 800 block of West Pine Street. Reynolds was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Sept. 18.

• Christopher Wayne Schmidt, 30, of 111 Atlas Lane, was arrested on larceny and other charges after an Aug. 23 incident at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street. An employee of the business witnessed Schmidt allegedly stealing items valued at $43. He attempted to flee on foot during an investigation of the theft and subsequently was taken into custody.

In addition to larceny, Schmidt is accused of possession of stolen goods and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 18 appearance in District Court. The property taken was recovered.

• A trailer valued at $5,000 was discovered stolen on Aug. 20 from a construction site on Greystone Lane, located off South Franklin Road. The 6-by-16-foot tilt trailer with a double axle is described as a Trailblazer model, red in color. It is owned by Bill Norman Construction Inc. on Stormhaven Lane.

• A facility in the 300 block of Riverside Drive which is being renovated for a city schools administration building was the scene of a break-in discovered on Aug. 20, which involved the theft of copper pipe valued at $125 after a vent hole was entered. Included were 20 feet each of one-inch and half-inch pipe, with the victim of the crime listed as Simcon Co. on Moore Avenue. In addition, $200 in damage occurred to wall studs.