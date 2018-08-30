Autumn Leaves vendor spots sold out

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce has sold all of its vendor spaces for the 2018 Autumn Leaves Festival.

Chamber officials said they were continuing to field calls regarding space availability, but all spots are not committed. This includes craft, food and commercial vendors.

In addition, all of the slots for entertainment and bands on the festival stage have also been filled. At the 2018 festival, there will be more than 200 vendor spaces.

The 52nd Annual Autumn Leaves Festival will take place Oct. 12-14 in downtown Mount Airy.

“This is the largest public event held in Mount Airy and Surry County and attracts over 200,000 people each year,” the chamber said in a written statement. The festival features handmade crafts, great food and live old time and bluegrass music.

The Autumn Leaves Festival was recently ranked as one of the Top 20 Festivals by the Southeast Tourism Society. Questions on the 2018 Autumn Leaves Festival should be directed to festival director Travis Frye, via email, at [email protected] Information on the 2018 Autumn Leaves Festival can be found at www.autumnleavesfestival.com or on the festival Facebook page.