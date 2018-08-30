Drivers ID’ed in fatal crash

WINSTON-SALEM — Police have released the identity of the drivers involved in a Wednesday afternoon crash which claimed the lives of two Mount Airy residents and sent a third to the hospital. No charges have been issued in the case.

Florence Elizabeth Boothe, 74, of Marvin Lane in Mount Airy, was driving the 2013 Nissan SUV in which Eddie Dean Akers, 64, and Pamela June Jenkins Akers, 59, were riding. The Akers, both residents of Hendricks Circle in Mount Airy, were killed in the crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report.

Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, 32, of West Meadow Drive, Winston-Salem, was driving the other vehicle, a 2016 Ford Van.

According to the report, the Nissan was headed north on University and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto the ramp for U.S. 52 north.

The Ford was traveling south when, “for unknown reasons at this time, the Nissan SUV turned in front of the Ford van,” the police report stated. “The Ford van collided into the passenger side of the Nissan SUV.”

The Akers couple died at the scene as a result of the injuries, while Boothe was taken to a local hospital with what the police said were “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Lopez-Cruz was also taken to the hospital, suffering from “minor injuries.”

The crash closed University for five-and-a-half hours.

The police said no charges have been filed, but that the case is still being investigated. They said no more details would be released until the conclusion of that probe, and asked that anyone with information regarding the wreck call the police department at 336-773-7700.

This was the 14th and 15th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem this year, according to the police.