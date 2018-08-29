Lowgap woman faces more than 30 charges

LOWGAP — Deputies served an order for arrest Aug. 28 on Amanda Golding Barneycastle, 26, of Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, for three counts of failure to appear in court dated July 12 and 26 and Aug. 6. She was given a $202,300 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.

According to the sheriff’s office, she has been at the Surry County Detention Center six times so far this year.

She has a court appearance on Sept. 20 for charges of speeding and two counts of driving while license revoked. The next day she faces a third charge of driving while license revoked.

The Sept. 24 date shows many charges including: two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV drug, simple possession of Schedule II drugs, two counts of simple possession of Schedule IV drugs, two counts of simple possession of Schedule VI drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, felony larceny, felony possession of a controlled substance in the jail premises, and felony possession of meth.

Also, four counts of driving while impaired, two counts of speeding, driving left of center, failing to notify DMV of an address change, four counts of expired registration, three counts of expired inspection, driving while license revoked, having an altered/fictitious or revoked driver’s license.

• At the same time, her husband, Andrew Gray Barneycastle, 27, of the same address, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Forsyth County court on May 30. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 7 court date for the charges of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Andrew was convicted in February 2017 and April 2014 of assault on a female. Each time he received community service and a suspended sentence.

In March 2009 he was convicted of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia and given community service and a suspended sentence.

Barneycastle