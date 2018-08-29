Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Eric Shane Bouldin, 43, of South Main Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 24. Patrick County, Virginia, posted the order on Aug. 17 for the charge of being a fugitive from justice. While in custody, Bouldin also was served with a warrant charging him with contempt of court/perjury for Guilford County, dated Aug. 21. The contempt warrant earned a $2,500 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date in Greensboro. The fugitive order had no bond with an Oct. 11 date in Dobson to be transferred to Stuart, Virginia.

According to court dockets, the Oct. 9 date in Greensboro also includes felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny by an employee.

• Sharon Bowman Blake, 35, of Loudoun Trail, State Road, was served an order for arrest Aug. 25 for two counts of failure to appear in Wilkes County court, dated June 13 and July 13. Both list driving while license revoked and having an expired registration card as the original charges. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a June 13 court date in Wilkesboro.

• Alexander Faye Mills, 45, of Taylor Road, Pilot Mountain, was served a criminal summons Aug. 25 for the misdemeanor charge of assault, dated earlier that day. The complainant is Bobby Mills of the same address. He was given a Sept. 24 court date.

He also has a Sept. 18 court appearance for traffic citations listing driving with no insurance and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag.

• Tommy Edward Combs, 58, Mountain Springs Street, State Road, was served criminal summonses Aug. 26 for two counts of cyberstalking and one count of communicating threats, all dated May 7 in Randolph County. He was given an Oct. 3 court date in Asheboro.

• Shawn Douglas Mitchell, 29, of DHE Village Lane, Winston-Salem, was served criminal summonses Aug. 27 for one count each of assault on a female and assault on a child under 12, dated Aug. 13. The complainant is listed as Heather Johnson of Ararat. He was given a Sept. 25 court date.

He also has a Sept. 7 appearance for the charge of driving while license revoked.

• Shawn Phalen Murphy, 34, of Pearman Lane, Ararat, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in court Aug. 21 on misdemeanor charges of larceny and violating probation. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and an Oct. 2 court date.

He also has a Sept. 12 court date in Perquimans County for the traffic charge of speeding.

• James Russell Music, of West Pine Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 28 for misdemeanor assault on a female, dated Aug. 26. He was given a Sept. 18 court date.

He also has charge that day of assault on a government employee. Three days later he faces a traffic citation of failure to stop for a stop sign/traffic light.

