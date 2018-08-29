Honor society holding Labor Day yard sale

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College will be holding a yard sale over the Labor Day weekend.

Members are collecting donated items for the sale throughout August. Proceeds from the sale will help fund the club’s Honors in Action and college projects, as well as their trip to the Carolinas Region Leadership Conference in October.

The sale will take place over two days in two different locations. On Saturday, Sept. 1, the yard sale will be located at 3169 Moore’s Springs Road in Westfield. On Monday, Sept. 3, the sale will be held in the T-parking lot of the college’s campus in Dobson, located next to Main Street. The yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

The society also is selling raffle tickets for an Autumn Beauty Basket to raise money for conference expenses. Tickets are $1 a piece and are available through any society officer. The basket contains more than $100 worth of cosmetics, brushes, and other beauty and relaxation items including a $25 gift certificate to Soulfire Therapeutic Massage.

The society does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter coordinated with several other groups on campus and within the community to provide more than 50 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with packages including much needed toiletry items, non-perishable food items and feminine hygiene products.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, has 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States as well as in Canada, Germany, Peru, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and U.S. territorial possessions.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s Faculty Co-advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler at 336-386-3560 or [email protected] You may also contact Faculty Co-advisor Selina Dougherty at 336-386-3257 or [email protected] or go to www.ptk.org. You can also follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.