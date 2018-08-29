Too Much Sylvia to play Friday

Too Much Sylvia will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.

The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.