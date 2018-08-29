Oil, quilting, Spanish classes offered

Surry Community College will be holding several different classed in Pilot Mountain over the coming weeks — Oil painting, Spanish, and quilting.

Oil Painting

The painting classes will be held at the Charles Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain on three different days starting in September. Landscapes, portraits, or still life, come and paint your masterpiece using oils on canvas. This class is suitable for all skill levels.

On Tuesdays, from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13, classes will be held 6 to 9 p.m. On Wednesdays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 14, and Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Nov. 15, the class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Ask for a supply list when registering.

Advance registration and payment of $70 are required. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3618.

Quilting

Quilts have always been a beloved symbol of comfort, family, heritage and community. In this class, beginner quilters to experienced quilters are welcomed. Students will receive one-on-one instruction as needed while working on their own projects.

The class will be held on Thursdays, Sept. 20 through Nov. 8. at The Pilot Center, 612 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain. Two class times are available, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Advance registration and payment of $80 are required. For more information, call 336-386-3618.

Practical Spanish I

The college will be holding Practical Spanish I classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 at the Pilot Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

The overall goal of Practical Spanish is to prepare English-speaking people to speak and understand small amounts of general and basic Spanish found in most routine interchanges in daily life. Additionally, this class provides basic cultural information about Spanish-speaking groups in the hope of informing and educating English-speakers about unique aspects of Latino culture.

Advance registration and payment of $71 required. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3618.