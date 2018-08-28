Students earn high school equivalency diplomas

Surry Community College recently recognized 82 area students who earned their High School Equivalency and Adult High School diplomas from the college.

The colleges held a graduation ceremony for the students earlier in August. Among those participating were 74 High School Equivalency students and eight Adult High School program students, all of whom earned their diplomas between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Mamie Sutphin, Surry County Board of Education member, attended as the guest speaker and College President Dr. David Shockley presented graduates with their diplomas.

The High School Equivalency graduates are: Latasha Adkins, Sarah Alexander, Nallely Bedolla-Ponce, Andrew Bowman, Jason Deskins, Nathaniel Epperson, Jordan Goings, Emily Hickman, Heather Horton, Brenda Ojeda, Esmeralda Ramirez, Eddie Rubio, Samuel Southern, Leigh Southern, Cassidy Stevens and Miranda Tickle, all of Mount Airy;

Chad Jenkins and Mirella Pedraza Hernandez of Dobson; Daniel Booze of Pilot Mountain; Summer Leigh Brooks of Ararat; Jason Anderson, Hunter Lail and Jonathan Skeens of Boonville; Jesse Carroll, Anthony Higgins, Ashley Johnson, Eric McKnight, Trent Moore, Brandon Philpott, Michael Popp, and Angel Raines of East Bend; Amber Thompson of Danbury;

Garrett Brown, Whitney Chrismon, Valerie Conley, Austin Gibson, Carter Hanson, Benjamin Pluche, Maria Rosas Perez and James Smith of Elkin; Christina Adams, Joshua Randal Cockerham and Crystal Harris of Hamptonville; Christopher Brian Dockery and Nathaniel Palacios of Jonesville; Kayla Garcia of Kannapolis; Kevin Berggren and Karlee Bowman of King; Stephanie Charlene Denny of Mc Grady; Hannah Pierce of Mocksville.Joseph Brown and Cegey Lambert of North Wilkesboro.

Mildred Castillo, Houston Gammons, and Bradley Harless of Pinnacle; Josiah Jarvis of Roaring River; Destiny Cothren of Ronda; Trey Alan Neugent of Sparta; Mona Lisa Mullins of State Road; Jessica Caudle and Erin Lockaby of Traphill.

Mary Andrews Bennett, Lucas Doss, Silas Nathaniel Elmore, Aban Garcia Terrones, Destiny Lefler, Gabriela Munguia, Cesar Reyna Benitez, Trista Schimmeck, Bobby Scott, Tasha Shankle, Chase Whitman and McKenzie Willard of Yadkinville.

The Adult High School graduates are: Carlos Francisco Chichino Reyes, Cheridan Joyce and Destiny Dalton of Mount Airy; Kaci Visingard of Yadkinville; Elisabeth Driver of Boonville; Ethan Groce of State Road; Jennifer Hutchens of East Bend; and William Stanley of Jonesville.

Kevin Berggren received the Max Blackburn Scholarship, and Houston Gammons received the Dr. Claude and Judy Ayers Scholarship and an SCC scholarship.

Surry offers two assessment options for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma. Students can take either the General Educational Development Test or the High School Equivalency Test. Successful passage of either test results in a HSE Diploma issued by the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges. Surry offers free preparation classes to give students an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pass the test. Online preparation classes are also offered.

Surry’s new Adult High School program offers an alternative to the High School Equivalency program for adults that did not graduate from high school. Anyone lacking a few credits from high school can enroll in the online program in order to acquire a high school diploma. The program was established by Surry with affiliation agreements with local school districts. An Adult High School diploma is awarded by the number of credits and specified courses adopted by the State Board of Education as the requirement for graduation from the public high school.

For more information about Surry’s High School Equivalency programs, contact Jennifer Pardue at (336) 386-3674, Nichole Shores at (336) 386-3441 or Mary White at (336) 386-3261.