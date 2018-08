Firefighters have been on the scene since shortly after 5:30 p.m. today, fighting a fire at Faith Baptist Church at 125 Faith Baptist Church Way in Mount Airy. While largely contained, crews are still fighting to put out hot spots and secure the scene. More details will be published as they become available.

Bob Ward | The News
Submitted photo