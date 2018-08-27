Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Aug. 28-Aug. 29

“Macbeth” auditions, Andy Griffith Playhouse, 5:30-8 p.m. each day Roles for men and women age 15 and older are available. Those auditioning should prepare two short (1-3 minute) monologues from the play: one from their favorite character and one from the witches. Monologues need not be memorized, but bring a copy (not provided at audition). Also, wear clothes that allow for easy movement. Musicians who play acoustic, stringed instruments and percussionists are also sought.

Friday, August 24

Too Much Sylvia, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 pm, $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass.

Saturday, August 25

The Holiday Band, Blackmon Amphitheatre, 7:30 pm, $15 or Surry Arts Council Annual Pass.

Movies this week:

Ant Man and the Wasp (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7 admission. Sunday, August 26 at 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, August 27 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, August 29 at 7 p.m. Mr. Incredible is left to care for the kids while wife Helen, Elastigirl, is out saving the world. As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

***

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG) Historic Earle Theatre, $7 admission, Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept.1 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Count Dracula and company participate in a cruise for sea-loving monsters, unaware that their boat is being commandeered by the monster-hunting Van Helsing family.

On-going programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

Registration is now open for the 2018-2019 Surry Arts Council Dance Program. Classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 4, and the recital will be Sunday, May 19, 2019. Classes for ages 2 and up include Beginning Dance, Ballet, Jazz/Hip Hop, Lyrical, Tap, and Adult Styles.

September Art Classes: Photo Gallery Classroom, $30. Kids Art (ages 4-8), Tuesdays, 4 to 5 p.m.; Advanced Kids Art (ages 9-12), Wednesdays, 4 to 5 p.m.; Acrylic Painting (ages 12 and up), Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. or Thursdays, 110-11:30 a.m.; Watercolor Painting (ages 12 and up), Tuesdays, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

September Acting Classes: Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30. Beginning Acting (ages 6 and up), Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m.; Youth One Acts (ages 10 and up), Wednesdays, 4- 5 p.m.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.