Shepherd’s House honors key volunteer

Staff and volunteers of The Shepherd’s House, along with friends and family members, recently gathered to celebrate the 85th birthday of Claudia Bryant. A nurse and long-time worker with the local health department, she also is known as the one of the people who spearheaded the formation of The Shepherd’s House homeless shelter.

“Not only did she once serve on the board of directors, but she has continued to care for and give back unconditionally to The Shepherd’s House year after year,” said Mary Boyles, executive director for the organization.

“When people look at The Shepherd’s House, the embodiment of love, care, and compassion that acts as the foundation are self-evident; Claudia was a pivotal part of building this foundation. Everywhere she has gone in life, she has invested this same love, care, and compassion, and is the hallmark of what each and every one of us should aspire to be,” Boyles said.