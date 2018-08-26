Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Chase Daniel Shinault, age 29, a white male who is wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations and is on supervision for felony trafficking opium/heroin, felony possess with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintain a place for controlled substances, possess schedule II and IV controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, child abuse and drive while license revoked.

• Ricky Odell Whitaker, 45, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for possess/distribute meth precursor, maintain place for controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Shane Gray Hawks, 28, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired and shoplifting.

• Tina Marie Mccraw, 35, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resist public officer and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Michael Paul Desmarais, a white male, 47, who is wanted on charges of felony breaking/entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.

• Mariana Mendoza Hernandez, a white female, 30, who is wanted on a charge of felony larceny by employee.

• Tony Edward Cline, a white male. 47, who is wanted on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen property.

• Arielle Nichole Pardue, a white female, 21, who is wanted on charges of breaking/entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.