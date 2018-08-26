Auditions for ‘Macbeth’ scheduled

Auditions for Surry Arts Council’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” are Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. each day at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

Mark Donnell, who directed 2017’s “Romeo and Juliet,” is returning to direct.

“This show is so big,” Donnell said. “It’s a mystery, a tragedy, an adventure. It’s timeless – it is every bit as true today as it was when it was written over 400 years ago. The world of Macbeth is known for being spooky and mysterious – full of witches and prophecies – but it’s really about people – real people, flaws and all.

“They discover – much to their distress – that what seems reasonable and perfect and best for them is not really right. Instead, it yields much hurt and death and disappointment.”

Donnell plans to stage the production in-the-round, so the audience is closer to the action.

Donnell is looking for actors ages 15 and older. Those auditioning should come prepared with a 1-3 minute reading from their favorite character from “Macbeth,” as well as a one-minute reading from one of the witches. The pieces can be memorized, but it is not necessary – written copies can be referenced. They should wear clothes that allow for easy movement.

“Donnell is not going to be limited by traditional gender or age in casting, and one actor could be cast in several roles,” the arts council said in announcing the auditions. “In addition to actors, musicians (especially percussionists and string players), costumers, and make-up artists are needed.

“It’ll take a village to raise this production,” Donnell jokes. “Seriously, though, it’ll be a collaborative effort. It always is. The people doing a play – on-stage and off – they are the ones who bring it to life. We work together to create a world and tell a story. And you couldn’t ask for a more compelling story to tell than Macbeth’s.”

Performances of the 90-minute show will be Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4 at 3 p.m., and Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, there will be two school shows on Monday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are $15, or $6 for students, and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, by phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office (218 Rockford Street). For additional information, contact Antonia Cawley at 336-786-7998 or [email protected]