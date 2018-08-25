Floyd Reynolds, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 12, 2018 days after happily celebrating his 81st birthday. Floyd loved Jesus, his family, gospel music, his country, and sharing his faith with everyone he met. He served his country in the U.S. Army along with his identical twin brother, Lloyd. Floyd was born in Galena, Kansas, raised in Salida, California, and reared his family in Modesto, California. He is survived by his three daughters, Stacey (Tom) Worthington, Shelley (Dale) Rogers, Erin Beard; six grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd; and a sister, Treva. A celebration of his life will be at Northside Baptist Church on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m., 886 Fowler Rd. Mount Airy.

