Sheriff’s drug raids net 8 arrests

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that eight people were arrested in the past week as part of ongoing drug investigations.

The sheriff’s office said joint work with the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations led to three separate drug busts and a vehicle stop.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Combs, the actions led to the confiscation of several drugs including meth, marijuana, heroin and prescription drugs Suboxone, Xanax and Klonopin.

“The first search warrant was executed at 4558 Haystack Rd, Mount Airy on Wednesday, Aug. 15,” said Sheriff Combs. “Two subjects were arrested and charged as a result of the warrant. Detectives located 14 grams of marijuana worth $280, digital scales, plastic baggies and a 20-gauge pump shotgun.”

Andy Joe Haynes, 60, of the residence, received a $26,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One felony count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana;

• One felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon;

• One felony charge of maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Haynes was convicted in 2005 of three counts of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug, as well as 12 other misdemeanors. In 1995 he was convicted of felony habitual impaired driving.

Sammy Alan Dixon, 56, of the residence, received a $26,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of a firearm in violation of domestic violence order;

• One count felony of possession of firearm by a felon;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 1986 Dixon was convicted of three counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of larceny of more than $200. He served two and a half years in prison.

— — —

“On Thursday, Aug. 16, detectives from all three agencies executed a search warrant at 528 Jim McKinney Rd, Pinnacle. They located three handguns, six rifles, two shotguns, a large amount of ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, Suboxone, digital scales, some drug paraphernalia and $452 in cash,” the sheriff said.

Coy Glenn McKinney, 37, of the residence, received a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count of felony possession of firearm by a felon;

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

While McKinney is charged with possession of a gun by a felon, the conviction might have come in another state. The N.C. DPS database shows only three misdemeanor convictions: possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI drug, DWI level 2 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

— — —

“The third search warrant was executed on Friday, Aug. 17 at 291 Ayers Road, in Pinnacle.” Sheriff Combs continued, “Detectives located seven grams of methamphetamine worth $700, a small amount of heroin, two handguns, one rifle, one shotgun, six alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 10 clonazepam (Klonopin) pills and assorted drug paraphernalia,” said the sheriff.

Christopher Vaughn Collins, 43, of the residence, received a $100,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony conspire to sell meth;

• One count felony conspire to sell heroin;

• One count felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth;

• One count felony possession of heroin;

• One count felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Ann Collins, 44, of the residence, received a $100,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count felony possession of heroin;

• One count felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One count misdemeanor possession of clonazepam;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

— — —

“Immediately after the search warrant, the detectives conducted a traffic stop and arrested Christopher’s son, daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend,” Combs said.

Colton Ryan Collins, age 23, of the Pinnacle residence, received a $2,500 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth;

• One count felony conspire to sell heroin;

• One count felony conspire to sell meth;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan Cheyenne Collins, age 20, of 169 Glory Lane, Mount Airy, received a $5,000 unsecured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Andrew Goins, age 29, of 169 Glory Lane, Mount Airy received a $5,000 secured bond after being charged with the following:

• One count felony possession of a firearm by felon;

• One count felony possession of meth;

• One count felony maintaining a drug vehicle;

• One count misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm;

• One count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said no photograph is available of Megan Cheyenne Collins as she received unsecured bond and was not incarcerated.

