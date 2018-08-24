Mount Airy Police Reports

• Her alleged supplying of a false name led to a charge against a Siloam woman Sunday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Nyamber Dawn Grizzel, 21, of 154 Anderson Road, was encountered by officers answering a disturbance call at 1225 W. Lebanon St., the address for a Mount Airy Oil Co. convenience store. She allegedly identified herself as Pamela Grizzel and subsequently was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 8.

• Paul Isaac Lewis, 49, of 102 Apostle Drive, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and communicating threats. Roy Lock, a neighbor of Lewis who also lives on Apostle Drive, is listed as a complainant, but other details regarding the case were not given. Lewis was slated to be in District Court Thursday.

• Karen Diane Shore, 37, of 116 Fisher Ridge Trail, was arrested last Friday on a warrant for a charge of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance which had been filed by Wilkes County authorities on Aug. 15. Shore was taken into custody at the probation office on State Street and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Wilkes District Court on Nov. 14.

• Cody Ryan McMillian, 26, of 356 Lynwood Drive, was charged with felonious possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at Hamburg and South Main streets on Aug. 16. An order for arrest for failing to appear in court also had been issued for McMillian on July 25. He was held in the county jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is to be in court next Thursday.

• Cory Lee Coleman, 24, of 936 Davis St., was jailed under a $1,500 secured bond on Aug. 15 after a suspicious-vehicle investigation at a convenience store on the corner of Pine and South streets. Coleman was wanted on charges of felonious possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia which had been filed in Stokes County on Aug. 3. He also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County, issued on Aug. 1.

Coleman is slated to appear in court in Stokes on Sept. 25.