Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• David Thomas Bullin Sr., 46, of U.S. 601, Dobson, was served criminal summonses Aug. 16 for single counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property, both dated June 27. He was given a Sept. 4 court date.

• Joshua Sterling Alan Amos, 20, of Pat Nixon Road, State Road, was served a criminal summons Aug. 16 for one count of injury to real property, dated July 31. He was given a Sept. 5 court date. He also faces traffic infractions that week of unsafe movements in traffic and driving without a seatbelt.

• David Wayne Jernigan Jr., 25, of Cedar Ridge Court, Mount Airy, was served warrants Aug. 16 for single counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense and filing a false report with a law enforcement agency, both dated Aug. 13. He was given a $7,500 unsecured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

He also has a Sept. 10 court date for the charge of defrauding a drug/alcohol screening. On Oct. 5 he faces driving while license revoked, not impaired, charges.

• Michael Barry Sneed, 60, of Rock Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 17 for one count of assault on a female, dated Aug. 11. The victim is listed as Mildred Jones of Mount Airy. He was given a Sept. 7 court date.

• Robby Delane Todd, 47, of Haystack Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 19 for failure to appear in court July 17 and one count of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated July 9. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and an Aug. 25 court date.

On Sept. 25 he faces a felony charge of assault by strangulation.

• Travis Wayne Burkhart, 38, of Starwood Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 19 for one count of contempt of court/perjury. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 5 court date. He also faces traffic infractions of driving with no insurance and having a fictitious or altered title/registration/tag.

The day before, he faces several other charges: resisting an officer, two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Angela Wood Jenkins, 47, of Mustang Alley Trail, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Aug. 20 for two counts of probation violations, dated July 19. She was given an Oct. 1 court date.

Also on that day, she faces charges of conspiracy to commit felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, driving while license revoked (impaired), and driving while impaired.

• Johnny Ray McMillian, 51, of Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Aug. 20 for single counts of assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun, dated Aug. 16. He was given a Sept. 20 court date.

• Lucas Brady Hodges, 37, of Bruce Johnson Trail, Ararat, was served an order for arrest for two counts of failure to pay child support/alimony, dated May 10. He was given an $1,800 secured bond and a Sept. 6 court date.

He also has an Aug. 28 court date for charges of felony possessing a weapon of mass destruction, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

