Traffic checkpoint leads to drug arrest

An encounter at a traffic checkpoint in Mount Airy resulted in the arrest of a Kernersville man and the seizure of more than a pound of marijuana, city police announced Thursday.

The traffic check was being conducted by the N.C. Highway Patrol Tuesday night in the vicinity of Linville Road and Riverside Drive.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers of the Mount Airy Police Department assisted members of the Highway Patrol in reference to possible drug violations after the Kernersville resident arrived at the checkpoint location.

“They suspected (that) individual to be in possession of marijuana,” according to city police Capt. Alan Freeman. “We assisted with the investigation and made the arrest.”

Joshua Forbes Pendleton, 26, was charged with two felonies: possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and maintaining a drug vehicle. He also was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

“He has a relative who lives here,” Freeman said concerning the Kernersville man’s presence in Mount Airy.

A search of the Toyota Tacoma that Pendleton was operating uncovered 1.07 pounds of marijuana along with $1,650 in cash.

Pendleton was held at the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond, but was bonded out the night he was arrested, a jail spokesman said Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Sept. 17.

Freeman said city police made the arrest, rather than the N.C. Highway Patrol, through a cooperative gesture.

“The Highway Patrol sets up traffic checks and a lot of times, to save time when they get something that is going to take a long time to process, they contact the local agency,” he said, which in this case was the Mount Airy Police Department.

City and county narcotics detectives were involved in another bust Tuesday afternoon in the Holly Springs community, which resulted in charges against a mother and daughter from King.

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

