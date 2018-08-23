Main Event at Blackmon on Saturday

The Main Event Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Saturday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.
The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free.
Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.
The Main Event Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Saturday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.