Posted on by

Magnificents to play Friday

,

The Magnificents Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.


The Magnificents Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series.

The show is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 or a Surry Arts Council Annual Pass. Children 12 and under admitted free.

Concessions will be available for purchase. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

The Magnificents Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Magnificents-1708-5004.jpgThe Magnificents Band will be at the Blackmon Amphitheatre Friday as part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Arts Series. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:42 pm |    

County board petitioned for help

County board petitioned for help
1:11 pm |    

Holly Springs bust nets mom, daughter

Holly Springs bust nets mom, daughter
9:24 pm |    

Brinkley digs in heels on erosion issue

Brinkley digs in heels on erosion issue
comments powered by Disqus