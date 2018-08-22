Holly Springs bust nets mom, daughter

A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday afternoon as a result of recent drug-suppression operations in the vicinity of Holly Springs involving Mount Airy and Surry County narcotics officers.

Multiple charges,, involving methamphetamine and marijuana, were filed against the two women, both of whom are residents of King. They were identified as Maureen Cleary Williams, 52, and Kerri Nicole Williams, 23, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

The mother and daughter were arrested about 4:45 p..m. at a convenience store located just off U.S. 52.

“It was in the parking lot of Four Brothers in Holly Springs,” Police Chief Dale Watson said Wednesday.

A search of the vehicle the women were in resulted in the seizure of one-fourth ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and other drug paraphernalia, police say.

Maureen Williams was charged with two felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and maintaining a drug vehicle. She also is accused of a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerri Williams was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Maureen Williams was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond, and Kerri Williams was released after signing a written promise to appear in court. Their cases are set for the Sept. 26 session of Surry District Court.

The women’s arrests were the “culmination” of a recent law enforcement focus on the Holly Springs area involving drugs, police say. Multiple drug busts have taken place in that area recently, including at least two others in the Four Brothers parking lot.

A suspicious-vehicle call at that location on Aug. 5 led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $63,000 secured bond on felony charges involving both cocaine and heroin.

An incident there in early June led to a charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver against another King resident, involving meth.

In commenting Wednesday on Four Brothers being the venue for such activity, Chief Watson said it is mirrored at similar locations elsewhere in the area and that particular business should not be viewed in a negative way as a result.

Parking lots are popular gathering places in general, Watson said, which also sometimes includes illegal drug activity.

“So it is not uncommon,” he said, adding that drug traffickers like to pick a gathering point that is “off the beaten path,” which is the case with Four Brothers.

The police chief also said the recent arrests are not a reflection of the Holly Springs community.

“We constantly work with the Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation to try to do interdictions in this location and all locations where this is occurring,” he said of suspected drug activity.

Though the SBI was not involved in Tuesday afternoon’s bust, “they work with us on a regular basis,” Watson said.

He also pointed to a sad reality — that once law enforcement targets a particular area, anyone involved in illegal drug activity will react by shifting his or her operation elsewhere.

“It’s supply and demand and demand,” the police chief said, “so they’ll move from one area to the next.”

By Tom Joyce [email protected]

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

