Police reports

• A Marion, Virginia, man who allegedly left Walmart Monday with a backpack full of miscellaneous items valued at $194 which he did not pay for was charged with larceny, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Christopher Reginald Jamal Cox, 26, is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 7. All the property taken was recovered.

• Also Monday, a case of obtaining property by false pretense occurred at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street, where an unknown suspect entered the store with no items, went to a checkout line with unidentified merchandise and presented it as returns for different items. No loss figure was listed for the crime.

• Jalen Eugene Fulton, 22, of 409 Virginia St., was charged with hit and run Monday after confessing to leaving the scene of a traffic crash Sunday, police records show. It involved a 2009 Dodge Charger Fulton was operating which was impounded afterward. The case is set for the Nov. 2 session of Surry District Court.

• Two people were charged Friday with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by forgery, a felony, after an incident at Walgreens on West Independence Boulevard. Jackie Ray Alley Jr., 27, and Brittany Nikol McBride, 23, both of 130 Pooh Trail, were found to have allegedly forged a prescription for medication. Each was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Nov. 20.

• Amanda Rae Jeffcoat, 31, of 316 Bullin Hollow Lane, Ararat, is facing charges including concealing merchandise, second-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana paraphernalia after a Sunday incident at Walmart. Jeffcoat allegedly concealed various items of women’s clothing valued at $63, which were recovered. Her court date is Oct. 31.

• Sunglasses valued at $180, including a pair of Ray-Bans, owned by Megan Elizabeth Gentry, were discovered stolen Sunday from a 2017 Ford Expedition at Gentry’s home on Greenhill Road. The vehicle was entered through an unlocked door.

• Randall Wayne Atkins, 29, of 135 W. Lebanon St., No. 1, was arrested Friday on charges that had been filed in Davie County on Aug. 13, including cyberstalking and communicating threats, along with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court issued on Aug. 8.

Atkins was encountered by police during a traffic stop on Carroll Street at Hickory Street and found to be the subject of outstanding warrants on those matters. He was held in the Surry County Jail with no bond figure listed, and was scheduled to be in District Court Monday.

• The Four Brothers convenience store in Holly Springs was the scene of a theft Thursday, when an unknown suspect took Munchos chips.

• Stephanie Dawn Davis, 39, of 197 Spoon Lane, was arrested on Aug. 15 after being located by police on Andrews Street during a suspicious-person call. A brief investigation revealed that Davis was wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court, which had been filed on Oct. 30, with a resulting search also leading to charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was confined in the county jail under a $3,100 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 24 court appearance.