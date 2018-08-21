Dobson church honored for decade of road work

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has recognized Dobson United Methodist Church with a plaque for ten years of participation in the North Carolina Adopt-A-Highway Program. Ten-year stars, to be placed on the Adopt-A-Highway signs, were also given to the church.

The portion of highway adopted by Dobson United Methodist Church is on Main Street, in downtown Dobson, from the church, south to the intersection with the 601 by-pass.

In May 2008 Patti Brame, current church administrative council chair, contacted the North Carolina Department of Transportation, filled out the necessary paper work, and presented the idea to the church administrative council. Since that time there have been 27 participants from the congregation. The church receives $3 for each bag of trash picked up.

The participants from Dobson United Methodist Church are among the 50,000 volunteers from all 100 North Carolina counties who work to keep the state’s highways clean. Collectively, these volunteers have picked up nearly 1 million pounds of litter from state roads.

The Dobson United Methodist Church congregation plans to continue its participation in the Adopt-A-Highway Program bi-annually through the Spring and Fall Litter Sweep Campaigns, according to a statement released by the church.