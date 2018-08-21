Budbreak presents check to Rotary

The Mount Airy Noontime Rotary Club recently had the chance to acknowledge area sponsors and volunteers who put on the annual Budbreak Wine & Craft Beer festival, and to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

During a lunchtime meeting of the group at Cross Creek Country Club, representatives of the Budbreak festival presented the organization with a $17,000 check representing the proceeds from the 2018 event, held in May.

During the meeting, “thanks were offered to representatives Ellie Webb and Nick McCrary of Old North State Winery. Ben Webb was one of the co-founders of the event and Nick takes care of many of the logistics the day of event,” the group said in announcing the money.

“Thanks … also … to the many sponsors that help to make the event successful. Allegacy Credit Union, Fish Hippie, Hodges Realty, Interlam Design, Renfro Corporation, Surrey Bank, Buttonwood Chiropractic, Cooke Rentals, Duke Energy, Hampton Inn Mt. Airy, SouthData, The Tourism Partnership of Surry, Workforce Unlimited, and Friends of Rotary – High Country Springs and Mac and Candace Sammons.”

In a separate item of business, Webb, along with Sunrise Rotary member Jeff Boyles, shared a slide presentation with the group which highlighted the events of the International Rotary conference in Toronto. The conference brought together 24,000 Rotarians from around the world representing 175 countries.

The two overriding themes were education and polio eradication.

Some of the guest speakers at the international gathering were former First Lady Laura Bush and British Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Eleven local Rotarians were at the event.

The two local Rotary clubs, along with being involved with the national and international education and polio eradication efforts, give to a number of local charities from the Budbreak money and other fundraising efforts. Among those are Rotarians Unified to Stop Hunger, the Fourth of July fireworks, Surry Arts Council, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, Yokefellow food pantry, Boy Scouts of America, The United Fund of Surry County, and The Shepherds House.