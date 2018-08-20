Local teen receives Extension scholarship

A local teen was one of four across the state to be named a winner of the annual North Carolina Association of County Agricultural Agents Association scholarship program.

Grace Radford, the daughter of Jim and Joanna Radford, will received a $1,000 scholarship to help with her studies at Appalachian Statue University, where she intends to study nursing.

Her interest in that field of study was spurred by her own experiences as a child and teen helping in her family.

“At a young age she started taking care of her aunt who has diabetes and multiple sclerosis,” the association said in announcing her scholarship. “Grace walked to her house every day to check her sugar level, give insulin as needed, and make sure she took her medication. Her care was Grace’s responsibility since all other family members were in the fields working on the farm or in town working at Extension. By taking care of her Aunt Regina, she has found her love for helping others.”

“I have been involved in Extension since before I could walk,” Grace said of the effect the Extension Service has had on her life, especially since her mother is an extension agent. “My mother used to bring me to the soybean field in a baby carrier while the plots were being laid out.

“I have seen firsthand how extension agents impact the lives of the people they serve. I am not as interested in plants as my mother, but the desire to help others is definitely there. My mother has made me realize the importance of hard work and dedication. Without it, her job would not be successful. I want to be one of the ones making positive impacts in others lives just like her.”

The other scholarship winners were Davis Coggins of Davidson County, Burke Pollard of Burke County, and Anna Thornton of Sampson County.

The scholarships are awarded each year to “Students who have exhibited excellence in leadership and community service,” the Extension Service said. The scholarships are for tuition aide at the college or university of the student’s choice.