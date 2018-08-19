Posted on by

Military News


U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mackinley Simpson, of Dobson, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Simpson is a 2017 home school graduate.

